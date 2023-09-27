Robin Padilla accidentally exposes his private part during live selling of wife Mariel Padilla

In an embarrassing moment, Senator Robin Padilla accidentally exposed his private part online while supporting his wife, Mariel Rodriguez-Padilla, during a live-selling posted on September 23, 2023.

The live video did not go unnoticed by eagle-eyed fans who were too quick to share pictures and videos of the incident on various social media platforms.

Padilla accidentally flashed viewers when he bent down in front of the camera while mixing the drink that his wife was selling, revealing that the Senator was not wearing any underwear beneath his robe.

Mariel has spoken to PEP regarding the matter, saying, “I find na hindi naman kailangan pag-usapan. So, hindi na kailangan mag-comment pa.”

Padilla, however, has yet to release a statement on the incident.