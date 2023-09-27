EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Robin Padilla accidentally exposes his private part during live selling of wife Mariel Padilla

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago

In an embarrassing moment, Senator Robin Padilla accidentally exposed his private part online while supporting his wife, Mariel Rodriguez-Padilla, during a live-selling posted on September 23, 2023.

The live video did not go unnoticed by eagle-eyed fans who were too quick to share pictures and videos of the incident on various social media platforms.

Padilla accidentally flashed viewers when he bent down in front of the camera while mixing the drink that his wife was selling, revealing that the Senator was not wearing any underwear beneath his robe.

Mariel has spoken to PEP regarding the matter, saying, “I find na hindi naman kailangan pag-usapan. So, hindi na kailangan mag-comment pa.”

Padilla, however, has yet to release a statement on the incident.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

pr photoi

The Fridge Entertainment presents award-winning Filipino folk-pop band Ben&Ben

4 hours ago
Screen Shot 2023 09 27 at 1.52.27 PM

Toni Fowler faces complaint over obscene music video 

8 hours ago
TFT NEWS WEDDING FIRE

Over 100 guests dead after fire strikes wedding reception

11 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 09 27T094600.656

Gov’t probes scammer pretending to be Marcos’ cousins

13 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button