MTRCB to review ‘lubid comment’ of Joey De Leon on EAT

The Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) said that they are acknowledging the public sentiment over the joke made by television host Joey De Leon in one of the segments of the noontime show ‘E.A.T’.

De Leon drew flak from netizens after he said that one of the things that can be placed around a person’s neck is a rope or lubid which is a reference to suicide by hanging.

The MTRCB released an official statement regarding the incident.

“Taking cognizance of the complaints from the viewing public in relation to ‘E.A.T.’ Gimme 5 segment aired last 23 September 2023, the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) shall determine if the same are valid and presumably violative of Presidential Decree No. 1986 and/or its Implementing Rules and Regulations,” the MTRCB said in a statement.

Netizens and mental health advocates expressed their dismay over the statements made by De Leon.

“The world is a better place if only Joey de Leon knows how to keep his mouth shut,” a netizen said.

“Hi MTRB, Reminding you of the media guidelines on suicide reporting that your office has released/signed up to. Hope you can do something about this show that might be triggering for some viewers,” another netizen said.