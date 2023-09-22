Liza Soberano calls out negative news over her Hollywood dreams

Actress Liza Soberano lamented on social media a recent news article that shared the sentiments of people over her decision to explore opportunities in Korea since her Hollywood dreams are currently on hold.

“What type of journalism is this? You guys are straight up sh*tting on a young woman’s dreams in the pursuit of clicks and comments. Don’t you guys have more important news to talk about?,” Liza said on social media platform X.

Liza previously revealed that her career plans in Hollywood was affected by the ongoing strike.

The camp of Liza said that the actress is a member of SAG-AFTRA and that her career being “on pause” was due to the Hollywood strike.

Members of the Screen Actor’s Guild and American Federation of Radio and TV Artists began on July 14 demanding for an increase in pay.

“I just want to make that clear. I don’t want my fans to think I’m not going to act anymore. I can’t take on any projects legally until the strike is over. Technically, I can act in indie films, but to show unity and solidarity with the rest of the SAG members, it’s just best not to do anything until then. That’s kind of why I’m so quiet about my acting career,” she said in an interview with the Inquirer in a previous report.

“I think that what the actors and writers are fighting for is something that they genuinely deserve. I can’t say that I’m very knowledgeable about it. I haven’t been acting in Hollywood for that long so I don’t have a complete grasp of the situation. As far as I know, they just want to be compensated fairly and I’m all for that,” she added.

Soberano is a cast member of the upcoming American horror comedy film by Zelda Williams, titled “Lisa Frankenstein.”

“What makes me sad is that a lot of people, including those who I have been working with, have not had work in months. It feels like the pandemic all over again where everybody is just hungry to start working again. Some are literally hungry because they need to put food on their tables, but they don’t have jobs. It’s affecting not just the actors and production people, but even other industries connected to entertainment,” she said.