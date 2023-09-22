EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsTFT News

Liza Soberano calls out negative news over her Hollywood dreams

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago

Courtesy of: Liza Soberano

Actress Liza Soberano lamented on social media a recent news article that shared the sentiments of people over her decision to explore opportunities in Korea since her Hollywood dreams are currently on hold.

“What type of journalism is this? You guys are straight up sh*tting on a young woman’s dreams in the pursuit of clicks and comments. Don’t you guys have more important news to talk about?,” Liza said on social media platform X.

Liza previously revealed that her career plans in Hollywood was affected by the ongoing strike.

The camp of Liza said that the actress is a member of SAG-AFTRA and that her career being “on pause” was due to the Hollywood strike.

Members of the Screen Actor’s Guild and American Federation of Radio and TV Artists began on July 14 demanding for an increase in pay.

“I just want to make that clear. I don’t want my fans to think I’m not going to act anymore. I can’t take on any projects legally until the strike is over. Technically, I can act in indie films, but to show unity and solidarity with the rest of the SAG members, it’s just best not to do anything until then. That’s kind of why I’m so quiet about my acting career,” she said in an interview with the Inquirer in a previous report.

“I think that what the actors and writers are fighting for is something that they genuinely deserve. I can’t say that I’m very knowledgeable about it. I haven’t been acting in Hollywood for that long so I don’t have a complete grasp of the situation. As far as I know, they just want to be compensated fairly and I’m all for that,” she added.

Soberano is a cast member of the upcoming American horror comedy film by Zelda Williams, titled “Lisa Frankenstein.”

“What makes me sad is that a lot of people, including those who I have been working with, have not had work in months. It feels like the pandemic all over again where everybody is just hungry to start working again. Some are literally hungry because they need to put food on their tables, but they don’t have jobs. It’s affecting not just the actors and production people, but even other industries connected to entertainment,” she said.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Untitled 1

Global healthcare experts converge at biggest gathering of Filipino healthcare professionals in the Middle East

5 mins ago
taal pna

Pilots told to avoid Taal Volcano

4 hours ago
taal reuters

DOST: Smog in Metro Manila not from Taal

4 hours ago
TFT NEWS IPHONE15 1

iPhone 15 frenzy grips the U.A.E., crowds queue up Dubai Mall

4 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button