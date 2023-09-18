Moira Dela Torre reveals ADHD diagnosis

Singer Moira Dela Torre shared that she is currently dealing with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and said that she had been so hard on herself lately.

“It wasn’t what I was asking to be diagnosed with. The notion of ADHD is being hyper, and I’m the opposite. Apparently, ADHD doesn’t just define hyper. There are a lot of other things I’m coming to terms with. Actually, I’m still learning so much,” Moira said in an interview with TV 5 reporter MJ Marfori.

Moira said that her diagnosis also indicated that she is now in her new season.

“Honestly, I used to think na nati-trigger lang ako, but ‘yun pala may mga certain instances lang talaga na parang na-aano ka. And usually, halimbawa, may certain sounds na mawawala yung train of thought mo,” she said.

The singer also encourages her fans to seek medical help when they need to recover from experiences.

“I feel like I’ve always been so hard on myself. I always beat myself up for not having it together. Even so, you can’t heal what you don’t acknowledge, and you can’t move forward if you don’t acknowledge where you are right now.” she added.

Moira also tells fans the importance of keeping communication lines open.

“Don’t be afraid to hope again because our Hope has come. You are stronger [and] braver than you think… don’t be afraid to seek counsel or to get therapy. Opening up helps too. It’s nothing to be ashamed of. It’s helped me a lot to know it’s okay not to be okay. You’re not alone,” she said on Instagram in June 2021.