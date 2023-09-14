Everything to know about Hyperound K-Fest Abu Dhabi Season 2

The highly anticipated Hyperound K-Fest Abu Dhabi 2023, a spectacular celebration of K-pop, is set to make a grand comeback at the iconic Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on November 11, 2023, with a stellar line-up featuring the biggest names in the industry: Enhypen, Sunmi, Epik High, DPR Ian, XG, Cherry Bullet, and Peakboy.

In partnership with Yas Island and the Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi, Hyperound K-Fest promises an unforgettable experience for K-pop enthusiasts from across the region. Boasting an electrifying line-up of artists, captivating performances, and an atmosphere pulsating with adrenaline, the event promises to be an authentic celebration of Korean music and culture.

Aidana Imanbekova, Managing Director of of Hyperound, expressed enthusiasm, saying, “Bringing back Hyperound K-Fest to Abu Dhabi fills us with hope and joy, as we aspire to deliver an experience that is nothing short of extraordinary for K-pop fans in the region. Our remarkable line-up of artists and mesmerizing performances are all set to create lasting memories and a deep connection to the heart of Korean music and culture. To add to the excitement, we have also arranged seamless transportation options, hoping to ensure that our attendees enjoy every aspect of their journey to the festival.”

Convenient Shuttle Bus Services

To ensure a hassle-free journey to Hyperound K-Fest, shuttle bus services are available from Dubai and Sharjah. Festival-goers can avail themselves of round-trip shuttle bus services from the following locations:

Dubai: Ibn Battuta Bus Station – Departure at 12:30 PM with bus tickets priced at AED 25

Sharjah: Al Zahia City Centre – Departure at 12:00 PM with bus tickets priced at AED 30

Ticket Purchase and Availability



Guests are encouraged to mark their calendars and secure their spots for this unforgettable event, as tickets are currently available for purchase. The public ticket sale for the event commenced on July 16, and attendees are urged to promptly purchase their tickets to secure their seats.. To ensure a seamless experience, tickets for Hyperound K-Fest can be purchased through two platforms only: Etihad Arena and Platinum List.

Be part of the ultimate K-pop experience at Hyperound K-Festival on November 11. Secure your tickets and make unforgettable memories with your favorite K-pop artists.