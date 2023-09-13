EntertainmentGlobalLatest NewsNewsTFT News

Miss Universe removes age limit in 2024 edition of pageant

The Miss Universe Organization has lifted the age restrictions for the 2024 edition of the prestigious beauty pageant.

R’Bonney Gabriel, the current Miss Universe titleholder made the statement during the Tanner Fletcher’s Spring 2024 New York Fashion Week presentation.

“What I love about Miss Universe is that they are always out first in line, looking for ways they can be more inclusive and better live up to the platform that they’ve designed for us,” she said.

“It’s a bold group of women in charge over here, and you know what, a lot of people tend to follow what we do — it’s nice to be a standard-bearer, and I’m proud that we get to do this,” she added.

Courtesy: Miss Universe/Instagram

The organization said that the removal of age limits will happen in 2024 in all affiliated pageants.

“Starting then, every adult woman in the world will be eligible to compete to be Miss Universe,” the organization said through an Instagram Story.

The 2023 edition of the pageant will happen in El Salvador where Michelle Dee will try to bring home the 5th Miss Universe crown.

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership.

