Steve Harvey addresses cheating rumors: “Find something else to do,” he says

Steve Harvey, famed host of “Family Feud,” and his wife, Marjorie Harvey, are putting rumors to rest surrounding alleged infidelity. The couple addressed the speculations during the recent business event Invest Fest in Atlanta, firmly denying claims that Marjorie had engaged in multiple affairs and is seeking a staggering divorce settlement of $200 million.

Steve Harvey took the stage at Invest Fest and directly confronted the swirling gossip. “I’m fine. Marjorie’s fine,” Harvey reassured the audience. “I don’t know what y’all are doing, but find something else to do, ‘cause we fine. Lord, have mercy. Sometimes … you wanna respond, but I ain’t got no time for rumor and gossip,” he added with conviction. “God been good to me. I’m still shining.”

Despite the lack of evidence behind the cheating rumors, they had gained traction on social media. Steve and Marjorie Harvey have both made it clear that they won’t let baseless claims tarnish their relationship.

Marjorie, in particular, took to Instagram to address the online chatter accusing her of having an affair with Steve Harvey’s bodyguard, William ‘Big Boom’ Freeman.

“My husband and I don’t usually stop to address all the foolishness and lies that have been spread about us,” wrote Marjorie Harvey in a post on her Instagram account. “However to whom much is given much is required. I understand that with my platform comes some sort of responsibility to those that may not be as strong as we are.”

Marjorie also shared a link to a religious blog post titled, “How to Handle Being Lied About,” encouraging her followers to read and share it with their loved ones who might need guidance in dealing with such situations.

Steve Harvey and Marjorie Harvey tied the knot in 2007, blending their families from previous relationships. Prior to their marriage, Steve Harvey had been married twice before. His second wife, Mary Harvey, had accused him of infidelity with Marjorie, allegations both Steve and Marjorie had vehemently denied.

The allegations surfaced after Steve Harvey sued Mary Harvey for allegedly jeopardizing a TV-hosting opportunity.