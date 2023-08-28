Vice Ganda waiting for invitation to guest on ‘Bubble Gang’

Unkabogable star Vice Ganda said she is just waiting for an invitation to guest on the longest-running Kapuso gag show ‘Bubble Gang’.

Vice made the statement months after Michael V admitted that they want Vice to guest on the comedy show.

“Dream ko kasing mag-‘Bubble Gang’” Vice said in an interview with GMA News.

“Nag-aantay lang din naman ako ng imbitasyon, at saka kung anong gagawin,” Vice added.

This is not the first time the Kapamilya superstar expressed interest in joining the show even for a guesting. The collaboration was also fueled when Vice and Michael V met during the GMA gala and when Michael V guested on ‘It’s Showtime’.

“Sana mabigyan ng chance,” Michael V said. “

“In a heartbeat, gagawin ko kung walang… magiging aberya,” he added.

“Recently, tuwing nagko-cross ang paths namin ni Vice Ganda, isa lang ang laging pumapasok sa isip ko… ‘possibilities.’ In a time na parang ‘puwede na,’ ano sa tingin n’yo ang posibleng mangyari,” he wrote on his social media account.