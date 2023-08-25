EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Pura Luka Vega appeals for donations ahead of legal battle

Justin Aguilar 11 hours ago

Photo courtesy: Pura Luka/Instagram

Drag performer Pura Luka Vega is reaching out to the public for financial assistance as she prepares for an upcoming trial.

This move comes in the wake of a series of multiple complaints and successive declarations labeling her as persona non grata in various cities and municipalities across the Philippines.

The controversy stems from her contentious “Ama Namin” remix drag performance on July 10, 2023, where she appeared in an ensemble reminiscent of the Poong Nazareno attire at a local bar. This performance provoked numerous netizens to criticize her for what they deemed as the “disrespectful, offensive, blasphemous” utilization of a Catholic Christian prayer in her act.

 

In a podcast released on her Instagram account, @officiallylukluka, on Thursday, August 24, 2023, Pura Luka Vega implored for financial support in light of her impending court appearance scheduled for September.

She detailed that the funds gathered through donations will be allocated towards covering her expenses during the trial.

In her unaltered caption, she wrote, “WE’RE GOING TO COURT. And we need your help more than ever. Your donations will go to Luka’s family and transpo/food for their court dates this September. Please add in the notes FOR LUKA when sending your support [pray sign emoji].”

