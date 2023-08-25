EntertainmentFeatureLatest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

10 unique UAE items you can consider including in your balikbayan box

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 10 hours ago

It’s the balikbayan box-sending season again! If you’re still thinking of what to include in your box, here’s a list of ten unique UAE items you can consider including in your balikbayan box:

  • Dates: UAE is renowned for its high-quality dates, making them a wonderful gift for family and friends in the Philippines.

Dates Dubai scaled

  • Perfumes: With a diverse range of perfumes available, UAE offers unique and luxurious scents that can make special gifts.
iStock 1067510280 1
businessman and perfume
  • Spices and Herbs: UAE’s multicultural influence is evident in its variety of spices and herbs, perfect for enhancing the flavors of Filipino dishes.

4. SPC Marlon Cardenas Arabic Spice 2nd Place winner KELNA Photography Competition 2018 1 1

  • Traditional Clothing: Reflecting the rich culture, traditional clothing like abayas and kanduras can be a meaningful and distinct gift.

sauid women abaya

  • Electronics: UAE is a hub for cutting-edge technology, making high-tech gadgets and electronics practical and valuable gifts.

high tech gadget SEHA monitor

  • Seven Sands Souvenirs: Seven Sands represents the seven emirates of the UAE, and souvenirs like jewelry, crafts, or decorative items can be meaningful additions.

seven sands

  • Stuffed Toy Camels: Adorable stuffed toy camels can serve as cute reminders of the UAE’s culture and landscape.

Screen Shot 2023 08 25 at 12.47.39 PM

  • Camel Milk Chocolate: A unique treat, camel milk chocolate is a delicious and exotic addition to the balikbayan box.
Screen Shot 2023 08 25 at 12.56.08 PM
camel milk chocolate
  • Arabic Sweets: Including a variety of Arabic sweets introduces a taste of the UAE’s sweet traditions to your loved ones.
Screen Shot 2023 08 25 at 12.57.31 PM
Arabic sweets
  • Ref Magnets or Iconic Decor: Souvenirs like ref magnets or iconic table decorations such as Burj Khalifa replicas can add a touch of UAE flair to your balikbayan box.
Screen Shot 2023 08 25 at 12.58.48 PM
ref magnet Dubai

Ensure proper packaging to protect these items during transit and make your loved ones’ day with these thoughtful and distinct gifts included in your balikbayan boxes.

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 10 hours ago
Photo of Justin Aguilar

Justin Aguilar

Justin is an assistant editor at The Filipino Times. She was a TV News Reporter for ABS-CBN News where she covered news stories and reports for TV and radio programs such as ANC, TV Patrol World, Umagang Kay Ganda, Bandila, and DZMM Teleradyo. She enjoys capturing people’s hearts by highlighting the excellence of Filipinos in her stories and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Justin on Facebook: www.facebook.com/justinlico.aguilar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

Screen Shot 2023 08 25 at 6.20.09 PM

Gilas Pilipinas faces tough defeat against Dominicana in FIBA World Cup opener

5 hours ago
TFT NEWS Balikbayan box PH

From UAE to Philippines: Sending Balikbayan box with love

8 hours ago
Screen Shot 2023 08 25 at 2.46.11 PM

Abby Binay says running for Taguig mayor an option 

8 hours ago
TFT NEWS Reckless motorist

Dubai Police fines driver AED 50,000 for reckless overtaking

8 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button