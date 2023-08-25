10 unique UAE items you can consider including in your balikbayan box

It’s the balikbayan box-sending season again! If you’re still thinking of what to include in your box, here’s a list of ten unique UAE items you can consider including in your balikbayan box:

Dates: UAE is renowned for its high-quality dates, making them a wonderful gift for family and friends in the Philippines.

Perfumes: With a diverse range of perfumes available, UAE offers unique and luxurious scents that can make special gifts.

Spices and Herbs: UAE’s multicultural influence is evident in its variety of spices and herbs, perfect for enhancing the flavors of Filipino dishes.

Traditional Clothing: Reflecting the rich culture, traditional clothing like abayas and kanduras can be a meaningful and distinct gift.

Electronics: UAE is a hub for cutting-edge technology, making high-tech gadgets and electronics practical and valuable gifts.

Seven Sands Souvenirs: Seven Sands represents the seven emirates of the UAE, and souvenirs like jewelry, crafts, or decorative items can be meaningful additions.

Stuffed Toy Camels: Adorable stuffed toy camels can serve as cute reminders of the UAE’s culture and landscape.

Camel Milk Chocolate: A unique treat, camel milk chocolate is a delicious and exotic addition to the balikbayan box.

Arabic Sweets: Including a variety of Arabic sweets introduces a taste of the UAE’s sweet traditions to your loved ones.

Ref Magnets or Iconic Decor: Souvenirs like ref magnets or iconic table decorations such as Burj Khalifa replicas can add a touch of UAE flair to your balikbayan box.

Ensure proper packaging to protect these items during transit and make your loved ones’ day with these thoughtful and distinct gifts included in your balikbayan boxes.