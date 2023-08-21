EntertainmentFeatureLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Certified ‘Sharonian’ spotted: Netizen’s amusing Google Maps encounter caught clutching take-out bag

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 3 hours ago

A self-proclaimed ‘Sharonian’ was caught red-handed on Google Maps, and the story has captured the attention of social media users.

Jayson Bustamante first shared a screenshot of himself on Google Maps in the Facebook group Homepaslupa Buddies 4.0, with a funny caption, “Ano ba Google maps! Kitang kita pagiging sharonian ko 😭”

He also shared the hilarious encounter with The Filipino Times.

Jayson shared that he decided to check Google Maps for directions for a client when he stumbled upon an unexpected sight – a photograph that solidified his status as a ‘Sharonian’ beyond any doubt.

The snapshot was featuring Jayson taken just as he was leaving a birthday party, clutching a take-out bag. Recalling the moment, Jayson recounted, “True enough, kagagaling ko ng birthday party yun at may take-out ‘Sharon’ talaga ako.”

In the past, the term “Sharonian” used to refer to a fan of the renowned singer-actress Sharon Cuneta. However, as time has passed, its connotation has taken on a new dimension.

In the contemporary slang of today, a “Sharonian” is now someone who packs left-over food from events or birthday celebrations and brings it home.

The inspiration for this label stems from the catchy chorus of the 1985 chart-topper “Butuing Walang Ningning,” wherein Sharon passionately delivers the term “balutin,” denoting the action of wrapping.

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 3 hours ago
Photo of Justin Aguilar

Justin Aguilar

Justin is an assistant editor at The Filipino Times. She was a TV News Reporter for ABS-CBN News where she covered news stories and reports for TV and radio programs such as ANC, TV Patrol World, Umagang Kay Ganda, Bandila, and DZMM Teleradyo. She enjoys capturing people’s hearts by highlighting the excellence of Filipinos in her stories and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Justin on Facebook: www.facebook.com/justinlico.aguilar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Website Photo 2023 08 21T165716.873

LRT-1 Roosevelt station renamed FPJ station

2 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 08 21T142003.981

Snack time in space: UAE Astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi enjoys honey and bread on the ISS

5 hours ago
TFT NEWS celeste

Celeste Cortesi stuns as one of the judges of Miss Universe Thailand

6 hours ago
Presidential Communications Office 1

Marcos joins nation in remembering Ninoy Aquino

7 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button