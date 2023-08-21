Certified ‘Sharonian’ spotted: Netizen’s amusing Google Maps encounter caught clutching take-out bag

A self-proclaimed ‘Sharonian’ was caught red-handed on Google Maps, and the story has captured the attention of social media users.

Jayson Bustamante first shared a screenshot of himself on Google Maps in the Facebook group Homepaslupa Buddies 4.0, with a funny caption, “Ano ba Google maps! Kitang kita pagiging sharonian ko 😭”

He also shared the hilarious encounter with The Filipino Times.

Jayson shared that he decided to check Google Maps for directions for a client when he stumbled upon an unexpected sight – a photograph that solidified his status as a ‘Sharonian’ beyond any doubt.

The snapshot was featuring Jayson taken just as he was leaving a birthday party, clutching a take-out bag. Recalling the moment, Jayson recounted, “True enough, kagagaling ko ng birthday party yun at may take-out ‘Sharon’ talaga ako.”

In the past, the term “Sharonian” used to refer to a fan of the renowned singer-actress Sharon Cuneta. However, as time has passed, its connotation has taken on a new dimension.

In the contemporary slang of today, a “Sharonian” is now someone who packs left-over food from events or birthday celebrations and brings it home.

The inspiration for this label stems from the catchy chorus of the 1985 chart-topper “Butuing Walang Ningning,” wherein Sharon passionately delivers the term “balutin,” denoting the action of wrapping.