‘Paulina Celestine’ Toni Gonzaga gives birth to baby girl 

Film director Paul Soriano announced that his wife Toni Gonzaga gave birth to a baby girl and they named her ‘Paulina Celestine’.

Soriano shared the news on his Instagram account with a photo of Toni carrying their second child.

“Tin and Paulina are both doing great. Thank you for all your prayers and support. God bless you,” he wrote.

 

The couple confirmed last June 4 that Toni was pregnant with their second child.

Gonzaga and Soriano got married in 2015 and they have a son named Seve.

