South Korean heartthrob Lee Min-ho’s weight gain creates buzz among fans

South Korean actor Lee Min-ho has caught the attention of fans and sparked a heated debate on social media. The star, best known for his roles in hit dramas like ‘Boys Over Flowers’ and ‘Pachinko’, made waves at the Merz Aesthetic Expo in Thailand, leaving fans both surprised and divided over his changed appearance.

Lee Min-ho, who had been keeping a relatively low profile since his Hollywood debut in ‘Pachinko’, emerged as the chief guest and speaker at the Merz Aesthetic Expo in Thailand.

The actor’s appearance at the event raised eyebrows as he sported a slightly different look from his usual self.

Dressed in an elegant all-white suit, Lee Min-ho showcased his trademark charm and charisma, captivating the audience as he delivered a speech centered around confidence and individuality.

As news of Lee Min-ho’s appearance spread like wildfire, social media platforms were flooded with reactions, and the internet was divided into two camps.

On one side, a contingent of fans celebrated the actor’s weight gain, applauding him for taking the time to care for himself amidst his busy schedule. An X user expressed their support, saying, “I’m glad he got some time to take care of himself and enjoy some soul food. We all need that from time to time.”

Contrastingly, there were those who were taken aback by the actor’s changed appearance. Some users seemed genuinely surprised, attributing his new look to a possible shift in his fitness routine. However, a keen observer pointed out, “He always ‘gains’ weight between dramas and they always talk about it. Why are they surprised that this is how he normally, healthily looks? This look is just his norm.”

Lee Min-ho’s fans have been accustomed to seeing him undergo transformations for his various roles, often losing weight to fit the requirements of his characters. This has led to a recurring cycle of discussion and speculation every time he appears with a different physique.

While fans continue to debate, it’s important to acknowledge Lee Min-ho’s upcoming projects. Following his Hollywood debut, the actor wrapped up filming for the eagerly awaited drama ‘Ask The Stars’. The drama, which is written by Seo Sook-hyang and directed by Park Shin-woo, stars Lee Min-ho alongside the talented Gong Hyo-jin, known for her role in ‘When The Camellia Blooms’. ‘Ask The Stars’ promises an intriguing storyline centered around the unique encounter between a space tourist and an astronaut at a space station.

As Lee Min-ho prepares to grace screens once again, his fans are left speculating about whether his recent weight gain is part of his preparation for an upcoming role or simply a reflection of his current lifestyle choices. One thing is certain – the actor’s ability to command attention both on and off-screen remains unwavering, leaving fans eagerly awaiting his next move.