LJ Reyes shares prenup photos with fiancé Philip Evangelista

LJ Reyes is one happy bride-to-be as she shared photos of her prenup photoshoot with fiancé Philip Evangelista in New York.

The prenup photos were released three months after the couple announced their engagement.

In one of their photos, LJ was seen wearing her white tank top and trousers, while Evangelista wore a striped shirt and white pants.

“In God’s most perfect time [heart emoji] Counting the days til she becomes Mrs. Philip Evangelista and @lj_reyes New York Esession,” Nice Print’s caption read in its post last August 5.

LJ expressed her gratitude to the team behind the prenup photos and seemed happy with the result of their shoot.

Celebrity friends of LJ expressed their happiness and excitement at the upcoming wedding of LJ.

LJ left the Philippines after her controversial break up with Paolo Contis. They have a daughter named Summer who is also with LJ in the U.S.

Paolo is now in a relationship with actress Yen Santos after months of denial and speculation. Paolo also draws flak for revealing that he is not providing child support and instead ‘saving’ it for the right time.