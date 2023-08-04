BTS Jungkook follows Niana Guerero on TikTok

TikTok influencer Niana Guerrero is on cloud nine after Jungkook of BTS followed her TikTok account.

“I’m so confused WHAT,” Niana said on her Twitter account reacting on Jungkook’s social media move.

im so confused WHAT — Niana (@nianaguerrero) August 3, 2023

Jungkook is only following 59 people on the app and Niana is among them.

The BTS member initially liked a video of Niana doing a cover of the the “Seven (feat. Latto)” dance challenge on TikTok.

The BTS star only joined TikTok this week and his first video includes a cover of the song Seven. This is Jungkook’s debut single which is now at number one at the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Niana has 39.7 million followers on TikTok.