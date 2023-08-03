Lala Sotto maintains decision not to summon EAT, insists MTRCB is tolerant with It’s Showtime

Movie and Television Review and Classification Board Chairperson Lala Sotto denied claims that she is being unfair with It’s Showtime and with the show of her father ‘E.A.T’.

Some netizens called for Lala’s resignation for her refusal to summon her father, Tito Sotto, who kissed his wife Helen Gamboa on national television.

The MTRCB on the other hand summoned the rival show ‘It’s Showtime’ over the recent incident involving Vice Ganda and Ion Perez.

Lala said in an interview with Cristy that the couple have always been affectionate toward each other on national TV.

“Para po sa akin, nagsimula po ang lahat ng ito dahil sa problema na natanggap namin—at mula rin po sa monitoring inspection unit namin—which is ‘yung naging paglabag sa mga alinsunod ng MTRCB; sa paglabag ng Presidential Decree No. 1986 ng programang ‘It’s Showtime,’” Lala said.

“Nakarating din po sa amin na may konti raw pong reklamo na nagsasabi na ako raw ay unfair, hindi patas dahil hindi ko raw pinapatawag ang ‘E.A.T.’ Wala pong dahilan para ipatawag ang ‘E.A.T.’ dahil hindi po sila deserving of a Notice to Appear,” she added.

The MTRCB chair said that the decision to summon It’s Showtime was due to the rising number of complaints that they have been receiving.

“Ang binigyan namin ng Notice to Appear ay ang programang ‘Showtime. Ang paglabas ng klasipikasyong PG, which is Parental Guidance, ay nagkaroon ng paglabag, lalo na’t may maliliit na bata who were physically present maliban pa sa mga batang nanonood sa kani-kanilang tahanan na wala namang bantay lahat. ‘Yun po ‘yung naging problema sa ‘Showtime,” she added.

Lala said that the MTRCB follows a certain process when addressing complaints.

“Kailangan din nating i-practice ang spirit of fairness. Hindi naman porket may nag-complain sa isang show—marami naman kaming nare-receive na complaints sa mga show na katapat ng ‘E.A.T.’ but lahat ‘yon kailangan i-assess, at hindi naman lahat ‘yon ay pinapalaki o binibigyan ng notice,” she said.

Lala said that her parents are good examples of a happy marriage.

“Malinaw na walang anumang hindi angkop na nangyari sa binanggit na kilos ng aking mga magulang sa programang ‘E.A.T.’ Wala rin po silang nilabag na alituntunin at gabay ng MTRCB kaya’t hindi po dapat bigyan ng Notice to Appear, at hindi dapat ipatawag ang ‘E.A.T.,’” she maintained.