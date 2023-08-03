EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsTFT News

Lala Sotto maintains decision not to summon EAT, insists MTRCB is tolerant with It’s Showtime

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report38 seconds ago

Courtesy of: Movie and Television Review and Classification Board

Movie and Television Review and Classification Board Chairperson Lala Sotto denied claims that she is being unfair with It’s Showtime and with the show of her father ‘E.A.T’.

Some netizens called for Lala’s resignation for her refusal to summon her father, Tito Sotto, who kissed his wife Helen Gamboa on national television.

The MTRCB on the other hand summoned the rival show ‘It’s Showtime’ over the recent incident involving Vice Ganda and Ion Perez.

Lala said in an interview with Cristy that the couple have always been affectionate toward each other on national TV.

“Para po sa akin, nagsimula po ang lahat ng ito dahil sa problema na natanggap namin—at mula rin po sa monitoring inspection unit namin—which is ‘yung naging paglabag sa mga alinsunod ng MTRCB; sa paglabag ng Presidential Decree No. 1986 ng programang ‘It’s Showtime,’” Lala said.

“Nakarating din po sa amin na may konti raw pong reklamo na nagsasabi na ako raw ay unfair, hindi patas dahil hindi ko raw pinapatawag ang ‘E.A.T.’ Wala pong dahilan para ipatawag ang ‘E.A.T.’ dahil hindi po sila deserving of a Notice to Appear,” she added.

The MTRCB chair said that the decision to summon It’s Showtime was due to the rising number of complaints that they have been receiving.

“Ang binigyan namin ng Notice to Appear ay ang programang ‘Showtime. Ang paglabas ng klasipikasyong PG, which is Parental Guidance, ay nagkaroon ng paglabag, lalo na’t may maliliit na bata who were physically present maliban pa sa mga batang nanonood sa kani-kanilang tahanan na wala namang bantay lahat. ‘Yun po ‘yung naging problema sa ‘Showtime,” she added.

Lala said that the MTRCB follows a certain process when addressing complaints.

“Kailangan din nating i-practice ang spirit of fairness. Hindi naman porket may nag-complain sa isang show—marami naman kaming nare-receive na complaints sa mga show na katapat ng ‘E.A.T.’ but lahat ‘yon kailangan i-assess, at hindi naman lahat ‘yon ay pinapalaki o binibigyan ng notice,” she said.

Lala said that her parents are good examples of a happy marriage.

“Malinaw na walang anumang hindi angkop na nangyari sa binanggit na kilos ng aking mga magulang sa programang ‘E.A.T.’ Wala rin po silang nilabag na alituntunin at gabay ng MTRCB kaya’t hindi po dapat bigyan ng Notice to Appear, at hindi dapat ipatawag ang ‘E.A.T.,’” she maintained.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report38 seconds ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT NEWS Emirates Draw

Emirates Draw Celebrates Diversity: Egyptian, Indian and Filipino Expats Claim Top Prizes

17 mins ago
Simon Wright Dr. Johan Snygg Dr. Tariq Abdul Hamid Dr. Salam Alhasani Dr. Paddy Kilian32

Mediclinic Welcare Hospital partners with the Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences to provide a Urology Residency Program Clinical Placement

1 hour ago
WhatsApp Image 2023 08 03 at 11.55.08

Dul Set Cafe: Where K-Pop dreams and Korean delights come alive

2 hours ago
buboy

Netizens slam Buboy Villar for being disrespectful on live TV

2 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button