British personality Oli London embraces new identity as “Ken” following detransition from “Barbie” look

British internet personality, Oli London, who gained fame for his transformation attempts to resemble BTS member Jimin and later detransitioned from identifying as a Korean woman to a British man, has now revealed that he is happily “living as Ken.”

 

London, 33, made headlines in 2018 after undergoing numerous surgeries to emulate the Barbie doll appearance but has since undergone a significant personal transformation.

Reflecting on his past actions, London expressed remorse for his “overly obsessive behavior” in trying to resemble Jimin and issued an apology to the K-pop idol and the Asian community. His subsequent detransition led to the release of a memoir titled “Detransition,” where he delves into his personal journey and struggles with gender dysphoria and physical appearance.

 

In a recent interview with Fox News Digital, London spoke out against what he referred to as “woke culture,” which he believes contributed to his struggles.

He emphasized that people should be free to express their identity as adults, but criticized the forced promotion of certain ideologies, especially when directed towards children, arguing that it can lead to confusion.

Notably, Oli London’s best friend, Aliia Roza, has also adopted a distinct persona and has been styling herself as “Barbie.”

