Cardi B throws microphone at a fan who threw water at her during performance

Rapper Cardi B did not hesitate to retaliate and fought back when a rude fan doused her with water on stage.

In a now viral video, the rapper was seen throwing her microphone to a fan who rudely tossed up the contents of a large cup during the concert.

Cardi B berated the fan as the security picked up the microphone and removed the fan from the concert venue. The concert was held in Las Vegas and the viral video now has 68 million views.

“This trend of attending female artists’ sets just to attack them is disgusting and I hope everyone participating gets that energy BACK,” a fan of Cardi B said on Twitter.

“She did what needed to be done. People need to stop throwing stuff at performers,” another one added.

Apart from Cardi B, pop singer Bebe Rexha was also attacked by a man with a phone during a performance.

An audience member also slapped dance-pop singer Ava Max at a concert in June.