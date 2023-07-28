EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsTFT News

Bronny James released from hospital after cardiac incident

Justin Aguilar 5 hours ago

Bronny James, the 18-year-old son of basketball legend LeBron James, has been discharged from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and is now resting at home. The news comes three days after he experienced a sudden cardiac arrest.

Dr. Merije Chukumerije, a consulting cardiologist for Bronny James, released a statement on Thursday, confirming that the young athlete had been “successfully treated for a sudden cardiac arrest.”

Dr. Chukumerije credited the swift and effective response of the USC athletics’ medical staff during the incident, which occurred while Bronny was participating in basketball practice at the University of Southern California’s Galen Center, where he is set to begin his freshman year.

“He arrived at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center fully conscious, neurologically intact, and stable,” said Dr. Chukumerije.

“Mr. James was cared for promptly by highly-trained staff and has been discharged home, where he is resting. Although his medical evaluation will continue, we are hopeful for his continued progress and are encouraged by his response, resilience, and the unwavering support from his family and the community.”

 

LeBron James, the Los Angeles Lakers superstar, and a devoted father, broke his silence earlier on Thursday, expressing gratitude for the well-wishes and concern shown for his family’s well-being.

In a message shared on social media, he reassured everyone that his family is “safe and healthy.”

