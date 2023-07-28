Actress Maine Mendoza and Actor Arjo Atayde tie the knot

Love was in the air as actress Maine Mendoza and actor Arjo Atayde took their relationship to the next level with a joyous engagement, and now, a beautiful wedding.

The celebrity couple, who has been together for more than three years, delighted fans with photos of their blissful moments on Thursday, a day before their wedding ceremony.

The love story between Maine Mendoza and Arjo Atayde has captured the hearts of many, with fans speculating that their long-awaited wedding might take place in Baguio on Friday, July 28, 2023.

The power of manifesting

On July 28, 2013, Mendoza publicly expressed her affection for Atayde through a tweet that simply read “Arjo cutie” accompanied by a crying emoji. Little did she know that this tweet would become a significant moment in their love story.

Fast forward to July 28, 2018, exactly five years later, fate brought them together for the first time during the story con of ‘Jack Em Popoy: The Puliscredibles.’ Their meeting marked a pivotal moment that would lead to years of love and companionship.

Atayde proposed to Mendoza on July 28, 2022, making the date even more special for the couple.

Now, on Friday, July 28, 2023, the two have exchanged vows, finally becoming husband and wife.

Fans of the couple are eagerly awaiting to see photos and videos of their ceremony.