Fil-Am rapper Ez Mil signs with Eminem, Dr. Dre

‘Panalo’ rapper Ez Mil has signed with the record level of international rap superstars Eminem and Dr. Dre.

The Filipino-American rapper shared a photo of him with the two rap icons.

Ez Mil will be joining Eminem’s Shady Records and Dr. Dre’s Aftermath Entertainment and Interscope records managed by both international rappers.

The company said that Eminem noticed Ez Mil’s rapping skills on his single ‘Up Down’.

“We’ve never been out there signing a lot of artists, and one of the great things about how we built Shady is how selective we’ve been,” Eminem said in a statement.

“And it’s even rarer that Dre and I sign something together – but I heard Ez’s music and was like, ‘this is really special’ so I took it to Dre. We both agreed it would be a great fit and we wanted to work with him right on the spot,” he added.

Dr. Dre also shared his excitement on working and collaborating with Ez Mil.

“Em played me Ez and I had that feeling…that thing that happens when we both know we’ve found something special. And that was it….let’s get to work,” Dr. Dre said.

Ez Mil was born in Olongapo and gained popularity over his song ‘Panalo’ in 2021.

The song however became controversial due to inaccurate description of Lapu-Lapu.

