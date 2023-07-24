‘Parang Barbie lang’ Imee Marcos to wear purple on Bongbong’s 2nd SONA 

Senator Imee Marcos donned a purple outfit during the opening of the session of the 19th Congress and ahead of her brother’s second State of the Nation Address.

The dress featured butterfly sleeves and a bow on the neckline.

“Parang barbie lang,” she told reporters in an interview.

In a GMA News report, Imee said that she tried to copy the outfits of her mother in the past.

President Bongbong Marcos said that his SONA would be simple and more of a report to the nation.