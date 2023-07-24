EntertainmentLatest NewsLifestyleNewsTFT News

‘Parang Barbie lang’ Imee Marcos to wear purple on Bongbong’s 2nd SONA 

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report14 hours ago

Senator Imee Marcos donned a purple outfit during the opening of the session of the 19th Congress and ahead of her brother’s second State of the Nation Address.

The dress featured butterfly sleeves and a bow on the neckline.

“Parang barbie lang,” she told reporters in an interview.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Imee Marcos (@officialimeemarcos)

In a GMA News report, Imee said that she tried to copy the outfits of her mother in the past.

President Bongbong Marcos said that his SONA would be simple and more of a report to the nation.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report14 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Emirates Draw FAST5 Grand Prize Winning Numbers89

Emirates Draw FAST5: First Grand Prize Winner in less than eight weeks

5 hours ago
Screen Shot 2023 07 24 at 3.06.48 PM

Marcos urges public to conserve water due to El Niño

6 hours ago
Screen Shot 2023 07 24 at 3.06.05 PM

Marcos says deployment issue with Saudi Arabia now ‘resolved’ 

7 hours ago
marcos ofw switzerland

Marcos lauds OFW contributions in 2nd SONA, to ensure safety and protection 

8 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button