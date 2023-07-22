New rom-com film ‘Under Parallel Skies’ features Filipina actress Janella Salvador and Thai actor Win Metawin

Filipina actress and singer Janella Salvador and Thai actor Win Metawin, known for their roles in “2gether: The Series,” has teamed up for the romantic-comedy film “Under Parallel Skies.”

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Janella and Win expressed their excitement in a teaser announcement video, assuring fans that the movie will be revealed soon.

“First movie promotion 10 years ago was Chill. Ten years later, there was another film promotion Under Parallel Skies,” she captioned.

The movie was shot in Hong Kong, with support from the Hong Kong Tourism Board, utilizing various locations such as Kowloon City, Peng Chau, and Tai O Outlying Islands to enhance the cultural references in the storyline.

Renowned filmmaker Sigrid Andrea Bernardo, known for “Kita Kita” and “Walang KaParis,” directed the film. It is jointly produced by 28 Squared Studios and Two Infinity Entertainment, while Boy Yniguez, Sigrid’s frequent collaborator, handles the film’s cinematography.

Photo stills from “Under Parallel Skies” feature Janella in a hallway and Win sitting at a bar, while a behind-the-scenes photo captures them engrossed in conversation amidst a bustling Hong Kong market.

Recently, Janella received acclaim for her role as Valentina in “Mars Ravelo’s Darna,” alongside Jane de Leon. On the other hand, Win, also known as Metawin Opas-iamkajorn, was last seen in the Thai Prime Video show “Enigma” and is set to star in the romantic-drama series “Beauty Newbie.”