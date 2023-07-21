Novo Ecijano claims P366-M lotto jackpot, internet buzzes over edited shirt

A stroke of luck smiled upon a Novo Ecijano bettor as he secured the Ultra Lotto 6/58 jackpot prize of P366,687,465.20, with the winning combination of 43-58-37-47-27-17.

The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) was elated to meet the winner as he claimed his grand prize on July 6, 2023, at the PCSO Main Office in Shaw Boulevard, Mandaluyong.

The 40-year-old winner expressed profound gratitude while still grappling with the reality of his newfound fortune. He revealed that he purchased his ticket at a lotto outlet in Cabiao, Nueva Ecija, investing P100 for five plays, comprising four sets of his chosen numbers and one lucky pick generated by the system. Little did he anticipate that this combination would transform him into a millionaire.

“Right now, I don’t know how to handle this enormous amount of money. But of course, first and foremost, we will help others, share our blessings because I believe the Lord has a plan for why we’ve been blessed with this. Let’s not lose hope. There are times we regret not winning, but let’s always remember that with every bet, we’re also helping others,” he said.

The PCSO ensures the claimant’s information remains confidential, upholding its commitment to privacy.

To avoid forfeiture of winnings, winners have one year from the draw date to claim their prizes. Failure to do so will lead to the inclusion of the prize in the PCSO Charity Fund, in accordance with Republic Act No. 1169. Winners must also write their names, sign at the back of the winning ticket, and present two government-issued IDs for a smooth claims process.

Prizes exceeding 10,000 pesos are subject to a 20% final tax, as mandated by the Tax Reform Acceleration and Inclusion (TRAIN) Law.

Social Media Buzz Over Edited Shirt Design

Netizens were amused by the t-shirt worn by the prize winner, as it appeared that a “paw print” was overlaid onto it. Despite the creases in the fabric, the design remained intact. This led some to question if the photo was indeed authentic.

“Pero edited yung design ng shirt????” questioned Facebook user Leigh Ugot.

Similar sentiments were echoed by Snipes Bernardino, another Facebook user, regarding the image.

Others, like Ivan Stewart Baco Saldajeno and Mike Sky, playfully suggested that it resembled Blue from “Blue’s Clues” stamping the shirt.

“What could Blue possibly do with P293 million (minus the tax hehe) with a t-shirt? Maybe, but I think we should find some more clues just to be sure,” they said.

This isn’t the first time that photos of lotto winners uploaded on PCSO’s social media accounts have sparked amusement.

The PCSO clarified in their post that they are simply upholding their promise to keep claimant information confidential.