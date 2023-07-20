K-pop star Sandara Park excited for Philippine concert return

Korean pop sensation Sandara Park is gearing up to thrill her fans in the Philippines with her latest songs in an upcoming concert.

The eagerly awaited event, “The Super Stage by K-pop,” will feature Sandara Park alongside other talented female acts, including Mamamoo+, Kep1er, and Lapillus.

In a recent Instagram post, Park shared promotional photos for the concert, expressing her excitement about returning to the Philippines.

“Super excited to be back home [Philippine flag emoji] and super duper excited to perform my B-side tracks for the [first] time,” the former Philippine-based singer-actress wrote in the caption.

The concert, organized by OctoArts Entertainment, is scheduled to take place at the Mall of Asia Arena on August 11.

The beloved celebrity remains a favorite in the Philippines, and her recent solo extended play (EP) release has been warmly received. It’s her first solo project since her debut in South Korea back in 2009.

Since releasing the EP, Park has been actively promoting it and her title track “Festival” on various South Korean music shows.

Sandara Park first captured the hearts of Filipinos when she participated in the reality talent show “Star Circle Quest” in 2004 where she was dubbed the “Pambansang Krung Krung.”

She later became a member of the renowned K-pop group 2NE1, which disbanded in 2016.