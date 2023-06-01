Game of Thrones star Carice van Houten arrested in Netherlands for protesting

Game of Thrones actress Carice van Houten, who played the iconic role of “Melisandre,” was arrested on Saturday, May 27, for being one of the activists during the Extinction Rebellion protest in The Hague, Netherlands.

According to Dutch police, the activists blocked a major road in the city, so the police used a water cannon to disperse them.

In a report from The Guardian, the police arrested a total of 1,579 people, wherein 40 will be prosecuted for other criminal offenses like vandalism and resisting arrest resisting in injury.

They said that they had “given activists the opportunity to end their action and leave” before they used water cannons and started arresting people.

During the protest, Van Houten was seen raising a sign that says, “the night is dark and full of fossil fuels” which is a nod to a famous quote from the TV series Game of Thrones.

The actress was later reported to have been allowed to return home. However, it was not specified if she was among those who will be prosecuted.

Extinction Rebellion said that the protest was joined by 7,000 people who were holding banners and signs meant to advocate for an end to fossil fuel subsidies.