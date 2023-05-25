EntertainmentNewsTFT News

Sarah Geronimo, John Lloyd Cruz to reunite for a project?

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera3 hours ago

Courtesy: Sarah Geronimo/Instagram

Philippines’ Pop Star Princess Sarah Geronimo has teased a possible reunion project with her former leading man John Lloyd Cruz as she posted photos of them together on her Instagram account on Thursday.

The photos show the two of them standing in front of a Viva office background, which netizens interpreted as a start of a new movie together.

 

“Oo na marupok na po AshLloyd heart ko!!! 🥹💖,” a netizen commented.

“Omg! My Miggy and Laida Heart ❤️😭,” another fan wrote.

“Nag uumapaw na kilig at tuwa ❤️😊,” one follower said.

Most fans were happy to see them together again after six years since they filmed their last movie “Finally Found Someone” together.

Geronimo and Cruz have yet to confirm their new project together.

