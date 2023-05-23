EntertainmentNewsTFT News

Bela Padilla gushes over Korean superstar Song Joong Ki

Staff Report

Courtesy: Bela Padilla/Instagram

Actress Bela Padilla gushes over Korean actor Song Joong Ki and had a selfie with the actor at the Cannes Film Festival.

“He’s so chill and friendly,” Bela said, as she thanked Filipino director Adolf Alix for spotting the actor in the crowd.

 

Fans of the actress called her ‘lucky’ for the chance to meet the Korean actor.

Bela attended Cannes as a filmmaker which she said an opportunity for her to be more inspired with her craft.

“To give myself this opportunity to be here amongst like minded people is such a gift. I  feel inspired to write again and I’m now hungry for more. we’ve been watching films that opened my eyes again…and I’ve met cinematographers, distributors, directors, composers, girl bosses, guy bosses so inspiring,” Bela wrote.

 

“Follow your dreams. It’ll be scary. But it’s really the best you can do for yourself and the people around you,” Bela added.

