Bela Padilla gushes over Korean superstar Song Joong Ki

Actress Bela Padilla gushes over Korean actor Song Joong Ki and had a selfie with the actor at the Cannes Film Festival.

“He’s so chill and friendly,” Bela said, as she thanked Filipino director Adolf Alix for spotting the actor in the crowd.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bela Padilla (@bela)

Fans of the actress called her ‘lucky’ for the chance to meet the Korean actor.

Bela attended Cannes as a filmmaker which she said an opportunity for her to be more inspired with her craft.

“To give myself this opportunity to be here amongst like minded people is such a gift. I feel inspired to write again and I’m now hungry for more. we’ve been watching films that opened my eyes again…and I’ve met cinematographers, distributors, directors, composers, girl bosses, guy bosses so inspiring,” Bela wrote.

“Follow your dreams. It’ll be scary. But it’s really the best you can do for yourself and the people around you,” Bela added.