Chris Hemsworth coming to Manila on June 5 for Extraction 2 film

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

Courtesy of: Chris Hemsworth

Netflix has announced that Chris Hemsworth is coming to Manila on June 5.

Chris returns as Tyler Rake in EXTRACTION 2. Director Sam Hargrave will join Chris for the red carpet premiere of the highly anticipated action and adventure sequel.

“I’ll be flying to Manila this June for the premiere of EXTRACTION 2 where I play Tyler Rake. I don’t want you to miss out so please come join me. It’ll be fun. Can’t wait to see you all there soon. Take care,” Chris said in a video shared by Netflix.

Chris portrays the role of a mercenary, tasked with another deadly mission: rescuing the battered family of a ruthless Georgian gangster from the prison where they are being held.

The actor also reunites with director Sam Hargrave, with Joe and Anthony Russo’s AGBO producing and Joe Russo writing.

Golshifteh Farahani reprises her role from the first film, with Adam Bessa, Olga Kurylenko, Daniel Bernhardt and Tinatin Dalakishvili also co-starring.

This is a sequel to the first film that was based on the graphic novel ‘Ciudad’ by Ande Parks, from a story by Ande Parks, Joe Russo & Anthony Russo, with illustrations by Fernando León González.

