Michelle Dee says Miss Universe is the ‘most bardagulan pageant’ in her opinion

Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee said that the Miss Universe competition was the most intense pageant she has been to in terms of preparation.

“Approaching the competition, I was running on 1-2 hours of sleep every day,” Michelle said in an interview with GMA-7.

“Miss Universe is the most bardagulan pageant, in my opinion,” she added.

Like sports, Michelle said a beauty queen must commit time and effort to prepare for the competition.

“You have to dedicate time, not just for the pasarela, which was the walk, but your styling, your Q&A — the Q&A is what I worked on the most,” Michelle explained.

“I was so restless, I wanted more training. I told them, ‘keep throwing questions at me. She kept answering questions the whole day until her makeup was finished. I really wanted my mind in the right place,” she continued.

The Miss Universe Philippines title holder said that she would be able to pull this off in the international stage, she could be the next Wonder Woman.

She also shared that she was hesitant at first to compete again after her 1st runner-up finish last year when Celeste Cortesi won the pageant.

“Hindi ako sure kung kakayanin ko. I needed to outdo my last performance. I was 1st runner up last year so winner na dapat,” she shared.

“Nasa age limit na kasi ako. I’m going to regret so I said, I’ll just give it my all, and if destiny permits, sa ‘kin mapupunta ang korona,” she added.

