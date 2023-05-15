Gigi De Lana, band members sustain injuries after car accident

Singer Gigi De Lana and some of her bandmates sustained minor injuries after figuring in a car accident Sunday, May 14. The accident took place around 10AM when they were traveling from Aurora to Ilocos Norte.

The singer’s official social media account posted about the incident and shared photos of their white van showing the damage in its bumper and hood.

“Gigi De Lana and The Gigi Vibes [were] involved in a car accident today at 10:20 am while traveling from the ‘Sulong Aurora Event’ to the ‘Himala Sa Buhangin Event’ in Ilocos Norte. The band members, Jon, Oyus, Mela, Gigi, and four other crew members, sustained minor injuries,” the statement read.

It added that Gigi and her band members already received the clearance from the Ilocos Training and Regional Medical Center Hospital.

“Fortunately, no one else was involved in the accident, and all issues have been resolved. The band and crew have received medical clearance from the Ilocos Training and Regional Medical Center Hospital, and they will continue their journey to tonight’s show,” the statement continued.

“We express our gratitude to the LGU of San Fernando La Union, the LUPPO, and Mr. Erickson Dinglasan for their assistance during this unexpected incident,” it further added.

The singer also fainted while she was performing in Ilocos Norte according to a report on ABS-CBN News.

“Hindi man namin natapos ang tugtugan, naramdaman namin ang inyong mainit na pagtanggap sa aming banda. Mga taga-Ilocos Norte, mahal namin kayong lahat. Please join us in praying for Gigi, Jon, Oyus, and our team members’ quick recovery after yesterday’s incident,” the band’s statement added.