EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsTFT News

Gigi De Lana, band members sustain injuries after car accident

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 hours ago

Courtesy of: Gigi De Lana

Singer Gigi De Lana and some of her bandmates sustained minor injuries after figuring in a car accident Sunday, May 14. The accident took place around 10AM when they were traveling from Aurora to Ilocos Norte.

The singer’s official social media account posted about the incident and shared photos of their white van showing the damage in its bumper and hood.

“Gigi De Lana and The Gigi Vibes [were] involved in a car accident today at 10:20 am while traveling from the ‘Sulong Aurora Event’ to the ‘Himala Sa Buhangin Event’ in Ilocos Norte. The band members, Jon, Oyus, Mela, Gigi, and four other crew members, sustained minor injuries,” the statement read.

It added that Gigi and her band members already received the clearance from the Ilocos Training and Regional Medical Center Hospital.

“Fortunately, no one else was involved in the accident, and all issues have been resolved. The band and crew have received medical clearance from the Ilocos Training and Regional Medical Center Hospital, and they will continue their journey to tonight’s show,” the statement continued.

“We express our gratitude to the LGU of San Fernando La Union, the LUPPO, and Mr. Erickson Dinglasan for their assistance during this unexpected incident,” it further added.

The singer also fainted while she was performing in Ilocos Norte according to a report on ABS-CBN News.

“Hindi man namin natapos ang tugtugan, naramdaman namin ang inyong mainit na pagtanggap sa aming banda. Mga taga-Ilocos Norte, mahal namin kayong lahat. Please join us in praying for Gigi, Jon, Oyus, and our team members’ quick recovery after yesterday’s incident,” the band’s statement added.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Website Photo 2023 05 15T163051.221

World’s oldest dog celebrates 31st birthday

1 hour ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 05 15T153112.008

Sheikha Latifa announces birth of baby daughter, reveals name

2 hours ago
ofws 2

Gov’t to set up four offices to screen potential employers of OFWs

4 hours ago
Mate X3 Product Product KV Headquarter MKT Mate X3 Product KV For Overseas Horizontal EN HQ JPG 20230323

Huawei Launches a New Line-up of Flagships at HUAWEI P60 Series and Flagship Products in UAE

4 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button