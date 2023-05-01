‘Ang yabang nito’ Lolit Solis hits Liza Soberano over love team statement

Veteran showbiz columnist and talent manager Lolit Solis slammed Liza or Hope Soberano over the latter’s recent remaks on love team culture in the Philippines.

Lolit said Liza is just ruining herself further by continuing to speak on the showbiz industry.

“Talagang ayaw huminto ni Liza Soberano sa self-destruction na ginagawa niya, Salve. Ngayon naman parang know it all na alam niya ang issue tungkol sa love team,” she said.

“Sayang ang maganda niyang career na sinimulan sa Pilipinas na parang sinira niya dahil lang sa Hollywood dream niya,” Lolit added.

The talent manager added that Liza should have kept quiet and focus on her American dream.

“Pwede naman ituloy niya pangarap niya na walang sinasabi, walang iwanan ng issue,” Lolit said.

“Basta lang mag try siya at sana biglain na lang ang lahat pag nagkaroon siya ng Hollywood project. Hindi gaya ngayon na naging nega siya dahil sa mga sinasabi niya,” Lolit continued.

Lolit reminded Liza that not all artists who tried Hollywood eventually got successful.

“Mahirap talaga pag ganyan para bang alam mo ang lahat, wala ka pang napapatunayan pero ang yabang mo ng magbigay ng komento,” she added.

In a podcast interview with South Korean singers Ashley Choi and BTOB’s Peniel last April 28, she said that being in a loveteam will be someone’s ticket to success.

Liza rose to fame in the Philippines after she was paired with Enrique Gil.

“A love team is when they put two actors together,” she began.

“They ship the two of you and there’s a reel and real scenario where we’re supposed to be a real couple on and off cam and we only work with each other for our whole career,” Liza continued.

Liza said that their fans expected her to be with one person throughout her career.

“If you look at my previous movies and TV shows, I mainly worked with one co-actor and love teams. You’re expected to be that just one person throughout your career and your personal life, and people don’t wanna see you aside with another male actor or any other male in general,” she said.