Tito Sotto slams ‘Eat Bulaga’ exec inaccurate interview

Television host Tito Sotto broke his silence over the controversies surrounding the longest-running noontime show ‘Eat Bulaga’.

Sotto particularly addressed the interview made by Dapitan Mayor Bullet Jalosjos who is also the chief financing officer of TAPE productions.

Sotto said he was hurt over questions on whether he and Vic Sotto and Joey De Leon will be retained at Eat Bulaga.

“I am disappointed, at the very least. I am disappointed at what is happening. Kasi may mga nababasa ako na sulat sa ganito…ika nga nakakahirap ng damdamin namin,” Sotto told GMA News.

Sotto said that the statement made by Jalosjos that there will be no rebranding was inaccurate.

“They were asking everyone to resign, especially yung maliliit ang income. Pinagre-resign, pinag-reretire at ire-rehire naman daw,” he said.

“Sabi ko what is the guarantee that they will be rehired sa oras na mag-retire sila. Eh, kasi raw para daw maisyos ang budget, mas mababa ang isusuweldo,” the senator explained.

Sotto also said that he was hurt by the possibility of being kicked out from the show.

“What do you expect us to feel? How do you expect us to feel?” Masagwa pakinggan sa amin ‘yung mare-retain kami para bang pwede kaming sipain. Eh, kami nga ang Eat Bulaga,” Sotto said.

“Kami pigil na pigil kami, ang tagal na naming gustong ilabas ‘yan pero pinipigil namin tapos biglang babanatan kami ng ganyan,” the senator explained.