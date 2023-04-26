EntertainmentNewsTFT News

Meet the new CIO in town: Jason Momoa paddles his way to Yas Island Abu Dhabi

Courtesy: Yas Island Abu Dhabi

Hollywood star Jason Momoa has been appointed as the new Chief Island Officer (CIO) of Yas Island Abu Dhabi, the world’s top leisure and entertainment destination.

He takes over the role from stand-up comedian Kevin Hart, who announced his departure earlier this year after making Yas Island “hart-to-beat.”

In a new video, Momoa makes a casual yet grand entrance on a paddleboard, announcing that his calling has led him to “this ridiculously awesome job”, as the façade of W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island is lit up to welcome the star as the new Chief Island Officer of Yas Island Abu Dhabi. In his first statement as CIO, the Aquaman star expressed his excitement to show fans how they can #LiveItUpLikeMomoa.

Liam Findlay, CEO of Miral Destinations, said, “We are pleased to appoint Hollywood sensation Jason Momoa as the new Chief Island Officer for Yas Island Abu Dhabi. We received resounding feedback following Kevin’s Hart farewell campaign, and we are excited to deliver yet another successful storyline for fans to follow. As Yas Island Abu Dhabi continues to entertain guests with best-in-class experiences and with offerings that resonate with visitors from all over the world, we look forward to raising the bar even higher in the days to come with Jason Momoa as the island’s newest officer.”

From enjoying splash-tastic adventures at Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi to taking on the world’s fastest roller coaster at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi and drifting like a pro on the iconic Yas Marina Circuit, Momoa will undoubtedly bring his infectious enthusiasm and 110 per cent energy to Yas Island.

Watch the video here:

