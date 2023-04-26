Enrique Gil denies break up with Hope Soberano

Kapamilya star Enrique Gil has denied break up rumors with long time on-screen and girlfriend Hope Soberano.

Hope recently drew flak over her rebranding move and for being ungrateful to her former employer before moving to her new management.

Enrique said that he and Hope are still together but they are both busy with their respective careers.

“We’re good, we’re good. She’s just really busy with her stuff there. I am going to be visiting her maybe when my schedule clears up. I think she’s coming back here. But yeah, we’re good,” Enrique said.

Enrique was referring to Hope’s Hollywood dream under the management of James Reid.

The actor said that he fully supports Liza’s dream of making it big in the international scene.

“Because Hope is in the U.S., she is doing her own thing which I am going to support no matter what. I love her to death,” he said. “I just really support her no matter what. I know it’s hard to go on a new path but I support her nonetheless. And who knows? You might be seeing her coming back in the near future,” he said.

Enrique shared that despite their busy schedules they still check on each other.

“It’s hard, we don’t talk like we used to due to different time zones. But we still keep in touch and she’s good there. She has a team with her there which is really good,” he said.

Enrique has signed an exclusive contract with ABS-CBN and the actor said that he will be focusing on his solo career for now.

“It is about me coming back to doing my own path as a solo artist. What we’re going for is a multi-level genre, so pwedeng may pagka-romance, action, and a lot of comedy in it as well,” he said.