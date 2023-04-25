Enrique Gil is back, signs exclusive contract with ABS-CBN

Actor Enrique Gil is still a Kapamilya after three years of being on showbiz hiatus.

Enrique has signed an exclusive contract with ABS-CBN to mark his return to the Kapamilya network and show business.

ABS-CBN chairman Mark Lopez, president and CEO Carlo Katigbak, COO for Broadcast Cory Vidanes, Dreamscape Entertainment head Deo Endrinal, and other network’s executives were present during the contract signing ceremony.

“Maraming-maraming salamat guys for this very warm welcome. From the bottom of my heart, thank you, thank you guys so much. I am back, baby! Here we go!,” Enrique said after he was welcomed with a flash mob at the executive lobby of the ELJ Building in the ABS-CBN compound.

Enrique said that his fans and followers can expect a bolder version of him.

“I am really excited to coming back and starting a new path. I am really excited to doing something I’ve never done before. So hopefully guys watch out for that,” Enrique said.

“To all the bosses here, you know this has always been my home and I am really, really glad to be back home. I’m missing all these faces, it’s been a long time. …Thank you guys so much. I love you all and excited. Yeah, let’s do it. Thank you,” Enrique added.

Vidanes for her part shared her excitement on the comeback of Enrique.

“You know how much we really look forward to this. And I’m sure all our Kapamilyas are very, very happy to see you signing a new contract with ABS-CBN. You know that this will always be your home and you will always be our dear Kapamilya. We are looking forward, we are very excited to collaborate with you for all the coming projects — TV series and film,” she added.