Paolo Contis admits mistakes committed on his relationship with ex-gf LJ Reyes

Kapuso actor Paolo Contis revealed that he misses his daughter with LJ Reyes a lot following the controversial separation almost two years ago.

LJ already moved to New York together with Summer and her son Aki after the breakup with Paolo.

In an interview with GMA News’ Nelson Canlas, Paolo said he is ready to go to the United States anytime to visit his daughter.

“Para sa akin I think it’s too personal. Maraming factors kung bakit napunta doon sa state ng naghiwalay kami,” Paolo said.

“But I have admitted that I have made mistakes. Pero marami pang hindi alam ang tao about the whole picture,” he added.

The actor admits that he has yet to speak with LJ.

“No. But I’m waiting for the right time and the go signal that I can. But I am trying to contact through her lawyer,” the actor said.

Paolo said he wants to make his relationship private now with girlfriend Yen Santos.

“I guess being in a quiet relationship, feeling ko mas may advantage. She’s a very private person. Walang comparison,” he said.

“Again, people don’t know what happens behind closed doors. Kung ano man ‘yung nakita ko dati, iba rin ‘yung mga nakikita ko ngayon,” he added.

Paolo said being quiet in their relationship has its advantage.

“Sa amin, it works because we’re both quiet with our personal lives,” Paolo added.

In the same interview, the actor addressed all the bashing they have received after his breakup with LJ.

“It’s sad to say na super na-demonize kami pareho in terms of, parang super laki. Katulad nga ng sinabi mo pagdating mo kanina, ‘Oh! The world’s hatest man!,” he said.

“Natuto na ako. And aminin na natin, there is too much hate for me to postings and parang sa akin, so what? As long as quiet ‘yung sa aming dalawa, then so be it,” Paolo added.