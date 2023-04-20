Tito, Vic, Joey to stay in ‘Eat Bulaga’

Veteran television hosts Tito, Vic, and Joey will be staying in ‘Eat Bulaga’ as confirmed by Dapitan Mayor Bullet Jalosjos, the chief finance officer of production company TAPE Inc.

In an interview with Boy Abunda, Jalosjos responded with the speculations surrounding the country’s longest noontime show.

“Wala naman pong takeover. It’s just that, people have been retiring—si Tony Tuviera nag-retire na po starting March and Tita Malou Fagar also—so it’s just right na pumasok na rin po and maging active ang board of directors sa kompanya,” Jalosjos said.

The young Jalosjos also said that his father, Romeo, begged for Tuviera to stay but the latter decided to retire.

“People are talking about rebranding but ang joke nga ni Joey mismo, ‘It’s not a rebranding. It’s actually a rebonding.’ Rebonding ng kompanya, ng mga pamilya sa ‘Eat Bulaga,’ ng executives, at ng GMA,” Jalosjos said.

“What we are doing right now is trying to get involved, immersing ourselves sa show and I think it’s about time na maipasok na rin ang pamilya sa ‘Eat Bulaga,” he added.

Jalosjos said that his relationship with TVJ remains good.

“I think it’s OK, very good. They still communicate, especially after the meeting. They wanted to just clarify what’s happening to the show,” he added.

“TVJ have always been a part and will always be a part of ‘Eat Bulaga’ so kahit baliktarin natin, hindi talaga sila pwedeng mawala. ‘Eat Bulaga’ cannot live without TVJ and I think, personally my opinion also, that TVJ cannot live without ‘Eat Bulaga,’” Jalosjos explained.