Miles Ocampo undergoes surgery due to thyroid problem

Tricia Gajitos6 hours ago

Courtesy of: ABS-CBN Entertainment

Miles Ocampo revealed that she recently underwent surgery after being diagnosed with a thyroid problem.

During her guesting in “Magandang Buhay” on Thursday, Ocampo said she had a medical emergency in March and began to feel the symptoms of her thyroid condition late last year.

According to Ocampo, she was asked to consider undergoing surgery after seeing the results of her ultrasound and biopsy.

“Ang sabi sa akin was two options lang pero kahit ano, kailangan natin siyang tanggalin. Bibigyan ka namin ng three months for you to decide when to do it, or you have to do it ASAP,” she shared during the interview.

Ocampo said she was happy with her decision. “Ang bilis ng pangyayari. Kung hindi ko siya naagapan, may chance na mas kumalat siya, mas lumala,” she added.

Moreover, Ocampo disclosed that she is set to have one last procedure. “After that, maintenance na lang for life,” she said.

Last February, Ocampo was commended and loved by viewers for her performance in the pilot episode of “FPJ’s Batang Quiapo.”

