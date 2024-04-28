Dubai resident awarded for returning cash

A Dubai resident was recently honored for returning a sum of cash.

Brigadier Sultan Abdullah Al Owais, Director of Al Qusais Police Station, noted that recognizing citizens for their honesty is part of Dubai Police’s efforts to encourage public participation in ensuring safety.

Similar instances of honesty have been acknowledged before. Last year, Lieutenant Saeed Muhammad Ali of the Civil Defence handed over money to Bur Dubai Police Station and received a certificate of thanks. Major General Abdullah Khadem Suroor Al Maasem, Director of Bur Dubai Police Station, emphasized that such recognition motivates the public to contribute to Dubai Police’s goals.

Read: Dubai Police honors resident for returning AED134,000 cash

In 2022, a five-year-old Filipino expat named Nigel Ners was also recognized for returning cash found within Al Qusais Police Station’s jurisdiction.

These acts of honesty highlight the partnership between residents and law enforcement in maintaining security in Dubai.

Related story: Dubai hailed as safest city for solo female travellers