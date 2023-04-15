EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsTFT News

Maja Salvador leaves ‘Eat Bulaga’ due to wedding, uncertainties after show

Courtesy of: Maja Salvador

Television host Maja Salvador confirmed that she would be leaving the noontime show ‘Eat Bulaga’ due to her upcoming wedding and the looming changes in the show.

Maja is set to marry her fiancé Rambo Nunez in July. The actress’ departure was announced by her management agency ‘Crown Artist Management’.

“Crown Artist Management would like to announce that with Maja Salvador’s upcoming wedding and with all the uncertainties surrounding ‘Eat Bulaga,’ she will be leaving the show for the time being,” the statement read.

The management said being part of the show has always been part of Maja’s dream but she decided to take a break for now.

“Becoming a Dabarkads was a dream of Maja that came true one and a half years ago, but for now, we have to give it a pause,” the agency said.

“This decision was already communicated to their management, so we’re hoping for your utmost understanding. Maja wishes ‘Eat Bulaga,’ its hosts and staff, all the best! Maraming salamat Dabarkads,” the management added.

The statement however did not disclose on when will be Maja’s last day in the noontime show.

Rumors of rebranding and reformant of the noontime show have been persisting for months now.

No official word from the Eat Bulaga management or from its owners have been released so far when it comes to the fate of the longest running noontime show.

