‘The Marvels’ trailer gives first look on Park Seo-Joon’s character

Lianne Micah Asidera6 hours ago

Courtesy: screengrab from Marvel Entertainment/Youtube

Marvel Studios has released the first trailer of the new “The Marvels” movie on Tuesday, which showed a glimpse of  South Korean actor Park Seo-Joon’s character.

“The Marvels” is a sequel to the film “Captain Marvel” which was released as a prelude to “Avengers: Endgame” in 2019.

In 2021, it was confirmed that Park Seo-Joon would be appearing in the film, but the nature of his character has been kept under wraps.

There has been rumors that he will play “Prince Yan,” a love interest of Captain Marvel portrayed by Brie Larson.

Set to hit the theaters on November 10, Park Seo-Joon will join Iman Vellani, Teyonah Parris, and Samuel L. Jackson in the film set.

The South Korean actor is known for his roles in popular K-dramas such as “Itaewon Class,” “Fight For My Way,” “What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim,” and many more.

Check out the trailer here:

