EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsTFT News

Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown hints engagement with Bon Jovi son Jake Bongiovi

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos2 hours ago

Courtesy of: milliebobbybrown

“Stranger Things” star Millie Bobby Brown and son of legendary singer Bon Jovi, Jake Bongiovi, appear to have been gotten engaged in a recent photo.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Brown uploaded a posted a black and white photo wearing a ring with Bongiovi putting his arm around her during a shoot.

She captioned “I’ve loved you three summers, now, honey, I want ’em all,” a lyric from Taylor Swift’s song, “Lover.”

On the other hand, Bongiovi also uploaded some photos with Brown on his Instagram and wrote with “Forever.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @jakebongiovi

To recall, the couple has been together since 2021.

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos2 hours ago
Photo of Tricia Gajitos

Tricia Gajitos

Tricia is a former TV News Anchor for Eurotv News and Golden Nation Network and a Multimedia Reporter for BusinessWorld in the Philippines where she covered news stories both nationally and globally for their worldwide audience. Tricia is passionate in reporting and inspiring people by featuring real-life experiences and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and international readers of The Filipino Times. Got some leads or tips? Reach Tricia on Facebook: www.facebook.com/triciagajitos or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Website Photo 74

Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid honors partners and contributors of the One Billion Meals Endowment campaign

9 mins ago
TFT Website Photo 73

MRT-3 halts operations after woman jumped in southern tracks

2 hours ago
The Filipino Times UAE workers expats 1

PH employment rate up at 95.2% in February

2 hours ago
dotr meeting with bbm

DOTR eyes completion of maintenance works in 18 airports before Marcos’ SONA in June

2 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button