Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown hints engagement with Bon Jovi son Jake Bongiovi

“Stranger Things” star Millie Bobby Brown and son of legendary singer Bon Jovi, Jake Bongiovi, appear to have been gotten engaged in a recent photo.
In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Brown uploaded a posted a black and white photo wearing a ring with Bongiovi putting his arm around her during a shoot.
She captioned “I’ve loved you three summers, now, honey, I want ’em all,” a lyric from Taylor Swift’s song, “Lover.”
On the other hand, Bongiovi also uploaded some photos with Brown on his Instagram and wrote with “Forever.”
To recall, the couple has been together since 2021.