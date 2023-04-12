EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsTFT News

Ariana Grande addresses ‘weight loss’ concerns

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago

Courtesy of: Ariana Grande

International singing sensation Ariana Grande has addressed concerns over her apparent weight loss as shared on social media.

In a TikTok video, the pop star said everyone should be gentler in commenting on people’s bodies.

“I just also wanted to say, one, there are many different kinds of beauty,” Arianna said.

Arianna said that those who kept on comparing her new photos to her previous ones are comparing her to her ‘unhealthy version’.

“I was eating poorly. I was at the lowest point of my life when I looked the way you consider my ‘healthy.’ But that, in fact, wasn’t healthy,” she said.

“You never know what someone is going through,” she said. “So even if you are coming from a loving place or caring place, that person is probably working on it or has a support system that they are working on it with. You never know, so be gentle with each other,” Arianna added.

The singer revealed that she was using antidepressants too.

“Sending you guys a lot of love, and I think you’re beautiful no matter what you’re going through, no matter what weight, no matter how you like to do your makeup these days, no matter what cosmetic procedures you’ve had or not,” she said.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT usapangOFW Rockwell 4 2

Explore Property Investments in the Philippines – Join Rockwell Land’s Free Webinar

2 hours ago
tft website 4

Alden Richards, Xian Lim to host Miss Universe 2023

5 hours ago
Untitled design 1

Ministry of Economy announces up to Dhs200,000 fine for violations of price hike rules for eggs, poultry

5 hours ago
herbert bautista

Ombudsman files charges vs. Herbert Bautista, aide over solar project, computerization program

5 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button