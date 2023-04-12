Ariana Grande addresses ‘weight loss’ concerns

International singing sensation Ariana Grande has addressed concerns over her apparent weight loss as shared on social media.

In a TikTok video, the pop star said everyone should be gentler in commenting on people’s bodies.

“I just also wanted to say, one, there are many different kinds of beauty,” Arianna said.

Arianna said that those who kept on comparing her new photos to her previous ones are comparing her to her ‘unhealthy version’.

“I was eating poorly. I was at the lowest point of my life when I looked the way you consider my ‘healthy.’ But that, in fact, wasn’t healthy,” she said.

“You never know what someone is going through,” she said. “So even if you are coming from a loving place or caring place, that person is probably working on it or has a support system that they are working on it with. You never know, so be gentle with each other,” Arianna added.

The singer revealed that she was using antidepressants too.

“Sending you guys a lot of love, and I think you’re beautiful no matter what you’re going through, no matter what weight, no matter how you like to do your makeup these days, no matter what cosmetic procedures you’ve had or not,” she said.