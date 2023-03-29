EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsTFT News

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo stuns in floral fashion in teaser for debut solo track “Flowers”

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

Jisoo, a member of the South Korean girl group BLACKPINK, is set to release her debut solo single “ME” later this month, and fans got a glimpse of what’s in store with the recently released teaser for the music video of “Flowers”.

In the snippet, Jisoo can be seen wearing an impressive array of colorful, floral-inspired outfits that perfectly match the title of the song. From a brocade gown embroidered with pink flowers to a midnight blue crop top paired with a sequin-covered matching rosette, Jisoo showcases her fashion sense and stunning beauty in each frame.

However, fans only got a brief snippet of the song to feast their ears on, with Jisoo singing just a single line in Korean before the clip cuts off to reveal the song’s title and her name against a black screen.

Despite the brevity of the teaser, fans were ecstatic to see Jisoo’s long-awaited solo debut after her fellow bandmates Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa had already released their own solo music projects.

BLACKPINK’s highly-anticipated Coachella 2023 headlining performance, where they will perform alongside Bad Bunny and Frank Ocean, is just a few weeks away. Fans are excited to see what Jisoo will bring to the stage as she embarks on this new solo venture.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

JAC 36 002

Al Habtoor Motors launches a new flagship JAC showroom in Deira, Dubai

17 mins ago
TFT NEWS bong revilla chicharon

Bong Revilla undergoes surgery over ‘chicharon bulaklak’

2 hours ago
TFT NEWS heart e plus echo

Heart Evangelista reunites with Jericho Rosales, other celebrity friends 

2 hours ago
337911520 183893191087750 1982190681602024086 n

Issa Pressman ‘flexes’ cozy moment with boyfriend James Reid 

2 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button