BLACKPINK’s Jisoo stuns in floral fashion in teaser for debut solo track “Flowers”

Jisoo, a member of the South Korean girl group BLACKPINK, is set to release her debut solo single “ME” later this month, and fans got a glimpse of what’s in store with the recently released teaser for the music video of “Flowers”.

In the snippet, Jisoo can be seen wearing an impressive array of colorful, floral-inspired outfits that perfectly match the title of the song. From a brocade gown embroidered with pink flowers to a midnight blue crop top paired with a sequin-covered matching rosette, Jisoo showcases her fashion sense and stunning beauty in each frame.

However, fans only got a brief snippet of the song to feast their ears on, with Jisoo singing just a single line in Korean before the clip cuts off to reveal the song’s title and her name against a black screen.

Despite the brevity of the teaser, fans were ecstatic to see Jisoo’s long-awaited solo debut after her fellow bandmates Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa had already released their own solo music projects.

BLACKPINK’s highly-anticipated Coachella 2023 headlining performance, where they will perform alongside Bad Bunny and Frank Ocean, is just a few weeks away. Fans are excited to see what Jisoo will bring to the stage as she embarks on this new solo venture.