Selena Gomez defends Hailey Bieber vs death threats

Singer-actress Selena Gomez has revealed that model Hailey Bieber has reached out to her after the latter claimed to have received death threats following a “feud” between the two were fueled by fans.

In an Instagram story, Selena had written that Hailey reached out to her after “receiving death threats and hateful negativity.”

“This isn’t what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying,” Selena added. “I’ve always advocated for kindness and really want this all to stop.”

On the other hand, Hailey expressed gratitude towards Selena through an Instagram story as well, noting that things can be taken out of context and asked everyone to be more thoughtful of what people, including herself, say on social media.

“In the end, I believe love will always be bigger than hate and negativity, and there is always an opportunity to meet each other with more empathy and compassion,” Hailey stated.

The two women have been facing issues made by fans after Hailey dated and married Selena’s ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber.