GMA teen star Andrei Sison dies after car accident

Courtesy of: Andrei Sison

GMA teen star and among the talents of GMA’s Sparkle Andrei Sison has passed away following a car accident.

In a statement on Friday, Sparkle said that the accident happened early morning of Friday. No other details were provided by the management.

“We request everyone to respect his family’s privacy in this time of great loss and join us in praying for the eternal repose of his soul,” Sparkle said.

“He was a well-loved and much cherished member of the Sparkle family. We will miss you, Andrei. Be with God now,” they added.

Andrei first rose to popularity online with his TikTok dance covers and livestream before joining Sparkle.

Fans pay their respects on his latest Instagram post.

Rest in peace, Andrei.

