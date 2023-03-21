EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsTFT News

Yassi Pressman posts cryptic tweet amid Issa-James Reid romance rumors

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos37 mins ago

Courtesy of: Yassi Pressman

Yassi Pressman took to social media to post something rather cryptic amid her sister Issa, and James Reid romance rumors.

In a tweet, Yassi said “just don’t agree with people making fake conspiracies only to hurt other people. lets stop being only opinionated, but try harder to be educated with facts. ‘cause if the words you threw around were tattooed on you, would you walk around proud. samesame #thinkbeforeyouclick.”

On Instagram, Yassi captioned “smiling cause you don’t know anything about our personal relationships. kung maka-judge.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Yassi Pressman (@yassipressman)

Yassi’s sister Issa recently went trending online after a photo of her holding hands with James for Harry Styles’ concert was posted.

In 2020, Issa was accused as the third party that caused the controversial breakup of James and Nadine Lustre.

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos37 mins ago
Photo of Tricia Gajitos

Tricia Gajitos

Tricia is a former TV News Anchor for Eurotv News and Golden Nation Network in the Philippines where she covered news stories both nationally and globally for their worldwide audience. Her news reports were featured in their TV and online programs such as World News and Newsforce. She was also a Multimedia Reporter for BusinessWorld where she covered Congress. Tricia is passionate in reporting and inspiring people by featuring real-life experiences and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and international readers of The Filipino Times. Got some leads or tips? Reach Tricia on Facebook: www.facebook.com/triciagajitos or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

tenorio

PBA legend LA Tenorio diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer

22 mins ago
immigration 1

Recruitment of Filipinos for illegal online gambling in Southeast Asia continues says BI

50 mins ago
villar

Senate okays bill establishing One Town, One Product PH on final reading

58 mins ago
hatta

Hatta Ramadan Championship to commence on March 24

1 hour ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button