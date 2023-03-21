Yassi Pressman posts cryptic tweet amid Issa-James Reid romance rumors

Yassi Pressman took to social media to post something rather cryptic amid her sister Issa, and James Reid romance rumors.

In a tweet, Yassi said “just don’t agree with people making fake conspiracies only to hurt other people. lets stop being only opinionated, but try harder to be educated with facts. ‘cause if the words you threw around were tattooed on you, would you walk around proud. samesame #thinkbeforeyouclick.”

On Instagram, Yassi captioned “smiling cause you don’t know anything about our personal relationships. kung maka-judge.”

Yassi’s sister Issa recently went trending online after a photo of her holding hands with James for Harry Styles’ concert was posted.

In 2020, Issa was accused as the third party that caused the controversial breakup of James and Nadine Lustre.