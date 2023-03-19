G! Kapamilya: Daniel, Kathryn, Joshua, Zanjoe graced Abu Dhabi National Theater’s stage

Hundreds of Kapamilya fans have attended the G! Kapamilya concert which showcased all-out performances from Daniel Padilla, Kathryn Bernardo, Joshua Garcia, Zanjoe Marudo, and Eric Nicolas. The sold-out concert was held on Saturday, March 18, at the Abu Dhabi National Theater.

The G! Kapamilya concert in Abu Dhabi was the last leg of their three-city tour. They have performed at the Aribau Multicines in Barcelona on March 11 and at the Space Odeon in Milan on March 12, before going to the UAE on March 17.

The Kapamilya stars made sure to give fans in the UAE the concert of a lifetime — Joshua kicked off the solo performances by doing his viral TikTok dances; Zanjoe serenaded the audience by singing his rendition of the song “Jopay”; Kathryn owned the stage with her dance performance to songs such as “Levitating” and “Made You Look”; and finally, Daniel gave a mini concert of his own by singing four songs in a row including “Elesi,” “Antukin,” “Hanggang Kailan,” and “Yakap sa Dilim.”

Eric Nicolas was also present to hype up the audience before, during, and after each performance.

H.E. Alfonso Ver, Philippine Ambassador to the UAE, was also seen in the concert having a good time watching the performances of the Kapamilya stars.

Fans were also given a chance to have a group photo op with the stars and each received a signed poster afterwards.

Prior to the main concert, a media conference was held in Movenpick Hotel, JBR, Dubai, on March 17, where different media representatives in the UAE were invited to have a sneak peek of the upcoming concert.