EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsTFT News

Demi Lovato rocks Dubai stage hitting notes as high as Skyscraper

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos2 hours ago

The Grammy-nominated and award-winning musician Demi Lovato has rocked the Dubai stage as she performed her biggest hits at the Coca-Cola Arena on Saturday.

WhatsApp Image 2023 03 19 at 00.06.57

Opening the show was Scottish singer-songwriter Greg Pearson, followed by DJ Bliss, one of the stars of the Netflix series Dubai Bling.

Lovatics went for a treat as she sang some of her biggest hits including Skyscraper, the lead single from her third studio album Unbroken, Sorry Not Sorry and Cool for the Summer.

WhatsApp Image 2023 03 19 at 00.06.57 1

During the concert, Lovato dedicated the song “29” to her fans saying that “if you relate to the song, I want you to know that you are not alone, that I see you, I hear you, and I love you.”

WhatsApp Image 2023 03 19 at 00.06.58

Aside from being a musician, Lovato is also an actress and an advocate for a number of mental health causes.

To recall, the iconic American powerhouse last stepped on the Dubai stage way back in 2017 for the RedFestDxb.

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos2 hours ago
Photo of Tricia Gajitos

Tricia Gajitos

Tricia is a former TV News Anchor for Eurotv News and Golden Nation Network in the Philippines where she covered news stories both nationally and globally for their worldwide audience. Her news reports were featured in their TV and online programs such as World News and Newsforce. She was also a Multimedia Reporter for BusinessWorld where she covered Congress. Tricia is passionate in reporting and inspiring people by featuring real-life experiences and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and international readers of The Filipino Times. Got some leads or tips? Reach Tricia on Facebook: www.facebook.com/triciagajitos or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

rat

Fil-Am woman sues NYC resto after claims of dead rat in soup

11 hours ago
issa james

James Reid, Issa Pressman sparks up dating rumors again with holding hands post

12 hours ago
tft website 16

Residents to get 50% fine discount for International Happiness Day

13 hours ago
tft website 15

Oman offers 14-day visa free entry for over 100 countries

13 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button