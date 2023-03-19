Demi Lovato rocks Dubai stage hitting notes as high as Skyscraper

The Grammy-nominated and award-winning musician Demi Lovato has rocked the Dubai stage as she performed her biggest hits at the Coca-Cola Arena on Saturday.

Opening the show was Scottish singer-songwriter Greg Pearson, followed by DJ Bliss, one of the stars of the Netflix series Dubai Bling.

Lovatics went for a treat as she sang some of her biggest hits including Skyscraper, the lead single from her third studio album Unbroken, Sorry Not Sorry and Cool for the Summer.

During the concert, Lovato dedicated the song “29” to her fans saying that “if you relate to the song, I want you to know that you are not alone, that I see you, I hear you, and I love you.”

Aside from being a musician, Lovato is also an actress and an advocate for a number of mental health causes.

To recall, the iconic American powerhouse last stepped on the Dubai stage way back in 2017 for the RedFestDxb.